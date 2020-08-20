Walker registered 22 points (8-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 128-101 Game 2 win over the 76ers.

Walker has been working as a secondary scoring threat for the Celtics and he's been excellent in that aspect through two playoff games, especially now that he's not playing under a minutes restriction. One area where he needs to improve is his long-range shooting, however, as he's made just one of 10 three-point attempts in the playoffs so far. Walker, just like Jaylen Brown, might experience a slight bump in his usage rate -- which could lead to bigger fantasy numbers -- while Gordon Hayward (ankle) remains out.