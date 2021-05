Walker is questionable for Friday's Game 3 against the Nets due to a left knee medial bone bruise, Taylor Snow of Celtics.com reports.

Walker had a nice Game 2, as he posted 17 points, seven assists and three rebounds with no turnovers. However, he's emerged from the game with a bruised knee, making his availability for Friday's game unclear. If Walker sits out, more minutes will be available for Payton Pritchard.