Walker (illness) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Bulls, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
The point guard is battling a non-COVID-19 illness and will be re-evaluated Monday morning. In the event he's unable to go, the Celtics would likely shift Marcus Smart down to the point guard spot.
