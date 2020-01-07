Celtics' Kemba Walker: Questionable for Wednesday
Walker (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against San Antonio, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Walker has missed the last three contests while battling illness, but he's been upgraded to questionable for Wednesday. He'll likely be re-evaluated during morning shootaround before the team provides another update on his status.
