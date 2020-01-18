Celtics' Kemba Walker: Questionable Saturday
Walker is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against Phoenix due to a sore left knee, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Walker appears to have come away from Thursday's 40 point, 11 rebound explosion against the Bucks with some minor knee soreness. While he's at risk of missing Saturday's game, look for a more detailed update finalizing his status to come prior to tipoff.
