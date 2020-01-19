Celtics' Kemba Walker: Questionable vs. Lakers
Walker (knee) is considered questionable for Monday's game against the Lakers.
After going for 40 points against the Bucks on Thursday, Walker was held out of the Celtics' loss to Phoenix on Saturday. He's being called questionable with a sore left knee, and if he's ultimately ruled out, Marcus Smart could make another start at point guard.
