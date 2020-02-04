Walker (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Orlando, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Walker has missed the last two matchups tending to soreness in his left knee, but there's speculation that the guard will return to the court against the Magic on Wednesday. However, if the Celtics elect to play it safe with Walker on Wednesday and ultimately continue to keep him on the sidelines, Javonte Green could likely garner his second consecutive start.