Celtics' Kemba Walker: Questionable Wednesday
Walker (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Orlando, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Walker has missed the last two matchups tending to soreness in his left knee, but there's speculation that the guard will return to the court against the Magic on Wednesday. However, if the Celtics elect to play it safe with Walker on Wednesday and ultimately continue to keep him on the sidelines, Javonte Green could likely garner his second consecutive start.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...