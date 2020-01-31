Walker is dealing with a sore left knee and is questionable for Saturday's game against the 76ers, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

The 29-year-old missed the Jan. 18 game against Phoenix with the knee soreness and has continued to battle the issue over the past couple weeks. Walker played through the injury over the last six games, averaging 21.5 points, 3.7 rebounds, 5.7 assists and 2.0 steals in 33.2 minutes.