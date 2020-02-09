Celtics' Kemba Walker: Ready to play Sunday
Walker (knee) is available for Sunday's game at Oklahoma City.
Walker was considered probable with left knee soreness, so his availablity for Sunday was never truly in doubt. The 29-year-old was on a 30-minute restriction Friday against the Hawks and played exactly that total with 15 points, six rebounds and six assists, but there's no indication he'll face any limitations versus the Thunder.
