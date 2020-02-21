Walker (knee) received an injection and had his knee drained this week, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.

The 29-year-old was already ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves, but the treatment to his knee wasn't previously disclosed. Walker had the knee swell up after scoring 23 points in 29 minutes during the All-Star game on Sunday, though a scan at least didn't show any structural damage. Brad Wanamaker and Marcus Smart figure to handle the bulk of the point guard duties for the Celtics in his absence.