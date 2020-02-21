Celtics' Kemba Walker: Receives knee injection
Walker (knee) received an injection and had his knee drained this week, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
The 29-year-old was already ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Timberwolves, but the treatment to his knee wasn't previously disclosed. Walker had the knee swell up after scoring 23 points in 29 minutes during the All-Star game on Sunday, though a scan at least didn't show any structural damage. Brad Wanamaker and Marcus Smart figure to handle the bulk of the point guard duties for the Celtics in his absence.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 17
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 17.
-
Week 17 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week before the All-Star...