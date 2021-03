Walker went for 21 points (7-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight assists, five rebounds and two steals over 33 minutes in Sunday's victory over the Wizards.

Walker has increased his assist total in three straight games including dishing out his season-best eight dimes Sunday. His shooting hasn't been particularly on point this month, as he's hitting on just 39.2 percent of his field-goal attempts. Still, Walker is averaging 20.3 points along with 4.5 assists and 3.9 boards over 12 February games.