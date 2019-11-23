Walker (concussion) was released from a Denver-area hospital following Friday's 96-92 loss to the Nuggets and is scheduled to rejoin the Celtics in Boston.

Fortunately for the Celtics, Walker looks to have avoided a significant injury after he needed to be stretched off the floor Friday following a first-half collision with teammate Semi Ojeleye. While initial tests cleared Walker of any structural damage to his neck, he experienced concussion-like symptoms as a result of the collision and will likely enter the NBA's protocol for head injuries. Walker will be re-evaluated again Saturday, at which point the Celtics should reveal whether he has a chance at suiting up in the team's next game Monday versus Sacramento. Brad Wanamaker (14 points, four assists and two rebounds in 27 minutes off the bench) took advantage of Walker's early exit Friday and would likely be the top candidate to enter the starting five Monday if the veteran point guard can't go.