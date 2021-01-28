Coach Brad Stevens indicated Walker remains on a minutes restriction and won't break the 30-minute mark in the next few weeks.

The Celtics have also indicated the 30-year-old isn't expected to play both ends of any back-to-back sets this season, as the team continues to express caution with the veteran guard. Walker is averaging 23.8 minutes through his first four games of the season and should continue to slowly ramp up his workload, but he won't crack 30 minutes for the foreseeable future if Stevens is true to his word.