Walker (knee) is still considered unlikely to play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Nets, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

The Celtics listed Walker as doubtful earlier in the day, and it doesn't sound like much has changed as the 7:00 PM ET tip approaches. Walker will go through a pregame workout, but unless his left knee feels dramatically better, the expectation is that he'll be sidelined. Assuming that's the case, rookie Payton Pritchard should be the primary beneficiary, minutes-wise.