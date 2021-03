Walker is out for rest Saturday against the Thunder, Rylan Stiles of BricktownBuckets.com reports.

As expected, on the second game of a back-to-back, Walker will get the day off to rest his knee. In his absence, Payton Pritchard is a strong candidate to see extra run. Also, Evan Fournier (recently traded) could make his team debut, and coach Brad Stevens might opt to throw him right into the fire with starter's minutes.