Walker left Thursday's game against the Heat with an apparent head injury, but returned shortly thereafter, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.
Walker took an elbow to his head from teammate Marcus Smart and fell to the floor in pain. He took a quick visit to the locker room and then returned. It appears he'll be able to continue playing for the rest of the game.
