Celtics' Kemba Walker: Returns to lineup
Walker scored 39 points (13-24 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 7-7 FT) and added six rebounds, four assists and a steal in 31 minutes Wednesday night during the Celtics' 121-110 victory over the Nets.
Kyrie who? It was supposed to be Kyrie Irving's return to Boston for the first time since his departure in free agency, however he instead sat out for the seventh straight game with a shoulder injury. Regardless, Walker stole the show --- having arguably his best game as a Celtic. The 39 points were a season-high and he looked fresh coming back from the neck injury. He is now averaging 21.1 points per game this season.
