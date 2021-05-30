Walker (knee) will not play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Nets, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As anticipated, Walker will be sidelined as he battles the confluence of a bruised left knee sustained during Game 3 and season-long knee troubles. With Robert Williams (ankle) and Jaylen Brown (wrist) also out, the Celtics will be without three of their regular starters, so Jayson Tatum will carry a heavy burden on the offensive end. Second-year guard Romeo Langford will get the start in place of Walker as Marcus Smart presumably occupies the point guard spot.