Celtics' Kemba Walker: Ruled out Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Walker (oblique) will not play Sunday against Portland.
Walker will miss his fourth game in a row as expected due to a strained left oblique. Payton Pritchard should continue to see an increased workload while the usual starting guard remains sidelined.
