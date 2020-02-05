Celtics' Kemba Walker: Ruled out vs. Magic
Walker (knee) will not play Wednesday against Orlando, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.
Walker's sore left knee will cost him a third consecutive game, and with Marcus Smart (thigh) still out, the Celtics likely will start Javonte Green at point guard again -- as was the case Monday in Atlanta.
