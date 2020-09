Walker notched 17 points (6-18 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 102-99 Game 2 win over the Raptors.

Walker struggled with his shot all game long, but he still produced a decent fantasy output -- albeit based on volume and not efficiency. This was Walker's lowest scoring output of the entire playoffs though, as he has scored 20 or more points in three of six postseason contests thus far.