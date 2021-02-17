Walker scored 17 points (5-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with one rebound and four assists across 31 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Nuggets.

Walker continued to take plenty of shots from three-point range and has now drilled three or more shots from distance in four of his last five contests. However, the rest of his line was fairly empty, and Walker is now averaging only 0.6 steals per game across his last nine contests. Walker's assists are also on the decline, as he is averaging a career-worst 4.0 dimes per contest.