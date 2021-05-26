Walker tallied 17 points (5-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven assists and three rebounds in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 130-108 loss to the Nets.

The 31-year-old cleaned up his efficiency in Game 2, shooting 45.5 percent from the field versus just 31.3 percent in Game 1. Walker is averaging just 16.5 points and 4.5 assists with little else in his first two playoff games, which is a far cry from his previous four games where he averaged 29.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 4.3 three-pointers and 1.3 steals in that span. The 10-year veteran will look to help the Celtics achieve their first win in the series at home on Friday.