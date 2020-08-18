Walker posted 19 points (7-16 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five assists, one board, one steal and only one turnover over 35 minutes in Monday's 109-101 Game 1 win over the Sixers.

Walker contributed a quality veteran effort while youngsters Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics to victory. The pesky point guard had some key drives to the hoop when Boston was stumbling a bit from the outside. Walker's excellent ball security led a Boston effort that only gave up seven turnovers all game. Walker might be expected to increase his play-making passes on Wednesday if Gordon Hayward (ankle) and his 4.1 assists per game are forced to miss Game 2.