Walker had 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five assists, three rebounds and three steals across 28 minutes in Friday's 122-110 loss to the Sixers.

Walker's production on offense was similar to that of what he gave Wednesday (19 points, six assists). Unlike his previous performance, Walker was inefficient from the three-point line (1-7 3Pt) but more effective defensively (three steals). Walker's consistency remains an issue but should improve as he adjusts to this young season.