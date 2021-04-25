Walker accumulated 20 points (7-17 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 29 minutes during Sunday's 125-104 loss to the Hornets.

Walker (rest) returned to the lineup and posted his 17th 20-plus point game of the season. The 30-year-old has now made at least two three-pointers in five straight games. Walker has yet to play in the second game of back-to-back game this season, so with the Celtics playing on consecutive nights April 27 and 28, expect Walker to sit out the game on the 28th.