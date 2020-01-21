Celtics' Kemba Walker: Scores 20 in return
Walker had 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four boards, seven assists and one steal in 30 minutes of a 139-107 win against the Lakers on Monday.
Walker returned from a one-game absence to help guide his team to a victory against the Lakers. Walker not only scored in double figures for the sixth consecutive game but also matched a month high in assists in the game. He'll face the Grizzlies on Wednesday.
