Walker had 21 points (8-15FG, 1-6 3PT, 4-5 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in Monday's Game 5 win over Toronto.

Walker contributed to a relatively poor shooting night from beyond the arc for the Celtics, but it didn't matter, as Boston put the clamps on Toronto defensively and jumped out to a 27-point lead by the half. Brad Stevens still played his starters into the fourth quarter, so Walker finished as a plus-23 in 36 minutes.