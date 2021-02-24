Walker delivered 21 points (8-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 33 minutes in Tuesday's loss against the Mavericks.

Walker didn't have his best shooting performance but he was still one of three Boston players who ended with at least 20 points in the loss. Walker has been far from consistent of late but seems to be finding a groove and has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his last six contests, establishing himself as the Celtics' third-best offensive weapon behind the All-Star duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.