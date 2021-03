Walker scored 21 points (6-16 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-6 FT) to go along with five assists, three steals and two rebounds in a 122-114 victory over the Bucks on Friday.

Walker was able to score 20-plus points for the second consecutive game despite not shooting the ball very efficiently. The guard has also been impressive on defense, recording multiple steals in three straight contests. Over his last six games, Walker is averaging 17.7 points, 5.3 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.