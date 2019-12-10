Celtics' Kemba Walker: Scores 22, dishes seven
Walker pitched in 22 points (8-13 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one block in 29 minutes during Monday's 110-88 win over the Cavaliers.
Walker was extremely efficient offensively while draining at least five threes for the seventh time through 21 appearances. He has also handed out at least seven helpers in three of the last four games, this after doing so just twice through his first 17 contests this season.
