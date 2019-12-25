Celtics' Kemba Walker: Scores 22 in win
Walker scored 22 points (8-16 FG, 5-10 3PT, 1-2 FT) in Wednesday's win over the Raptors.
Walker helped lead the way as the Celtics cruised to a 16-point victory over another one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference. He added four assists and one rebound and was a plus-23 in 33 minutes.
