Walker had 22 points (7-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), six assists and five rebounds in Wednesday's loss to Dallas.

Walker topped 20 points for the fourth straight game, but he contributed to the Celtics' struggles from downtown on a night when they went just 11-of-47 from three as a team. Walker should be available for Boston's next four games, as the Celtics play every-other day until a Tuesday/Wednesday back-to-back set next week.