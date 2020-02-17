Walker finished with 23 points (9-18 FG, 5-11 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Sunday's 157-155 All-Star Game loss to Team LeBron.

Walker impressed as a starter for Team Giannis, as he was one of only four players on the squad to eclipse 20 points. He's putting together a nice fantasy season for his new team, and Walker's got the Celtics sitting pretty as the third seed in the Eastern Conference. The veteran has been battling some injuries of late, but the fact that he was able to play 29 minutes in this exhibition game (not to mention his 46 minutes in the last game before the break) should instill confidence that he's ready to roll as we near the fantasy playoffs.