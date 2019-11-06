Walker compiled 25 points (8-19 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 119-113 win over the Cavaliers.

Walker could barely miss from beyond the arc but struggled inside it in this one. He continues to receive plenty of ball screens and take no shortage of shots off the dribble, and Walker has been superb as a high-volume scorer across the last five games after struggling in the season opener. He'll look to keep it going when he takes on his former team in Thursday's matchup versus the Hornets.