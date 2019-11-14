Celtics' Kemba Walker: Scores 25 points
Walker had 25 points (8-17 FG, 6-12 3PT, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 140-133 win over the Wizards.
Walker has scored 25 or more points in his last three games, and he has topped the 20-point mark in eight of Boston's nine wins so far. He will aim to extend his excellent scoring run Friday at Golden State.
