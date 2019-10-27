Celtics' Kemba Walker: Scores 32 points in win over Knicks
Walker had 32 points (11-17 FG, 7-12 3PT, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two steals during the Celtics' 118-95 win over the Knicks on Saturday.
The star point guard has increased his scoring tally in each of his three starts during the 2019-20 season, although he was extremely efficient this time around with no turnovers and making almost 65 percent of his attempts from the field. He will aim to build on this performance next Wednesday when the Celtics take on the Bucks at home.
