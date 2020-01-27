Celtics' Kemba Walker: Scores 35 versus Pelicans
Walker racked up 35 points (10-24 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 11-11 FT), five rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in 38 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 loss to the Pelicans.
Walker didn't shoot the ball particularly well from the field but repeatedly earned trips to the charity stripe and sank several treys. With Jayson Tatum (groin) sidelined Walker took on an even larger role than normal offensively, and while Tatum could be back for Tuesday's matchup versus the Heat, Walker can likely be expected to stay in attack mode for that one.
