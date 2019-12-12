Walker went off for 44 points (16-28 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 5-7 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and two steals in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 122-117 loss to the Pacers.

Walker finished with a season high in scoring while dishing at least seven dimes for the fourth time through five bouts in December. It's also the third time across 22 appearances that Walker canned at least seven treys. He'll look to keep it rolling during Thursday's matchup with a 76ers team that held him to 12 points on four-of-18 from the field in his Celtics debut.