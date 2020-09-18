Walker ended with 23 points (9-19 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block in Thursday's 106-101 loss to the Heat.

Walker finally found his shooting touch, dropping a team-high 23 points, including four triples. Unfortunately, it was not enough to get the Celtics over the line and they now trail 2-0 in the best-of-seven series. Despite having three players with at least 20 points, the Celtics blew a 17 point lead and now have an uphill battle to fight their way back into the series. Walker is going to need to maintain this kind of offensive rhythm if they are to stage a comeback, although he is also going to need more support from others at the same time.