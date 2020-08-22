Walker recorded 24 points (10-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block in 35 minutes during Friday's 102-94 Game 3 win over the Sixers,

Walker seems to be the biggest beneficiary of Gordon Hayward's absence due to an ankle injury, as he led the Celtics in scoring while attempting 20 field goals for the first time since Jan. 26. Walker should remain a valuable offensive threat for the Celtics ahead of Sunday's Game 4. Walker is currently averaging 20 points per game in the current series against Philadelphia.