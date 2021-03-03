Walker delivered 25 points (8-19 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six assists and four rebounds across 34 minutes in Tuesday's win over the Clippers.

Walker had a vintage performance Tuesday and carried the Celtics offensively due to Jayson Tatum's shooting struggles, but he responded with his fourth straight game with at least 20 points. Walker endured a slow start to the season but is turning things around of late and is showing signs of being the same dominant scorer he was in his Charlotte days, even if he's not the primary offensive option as he was in the past.