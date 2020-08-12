Walker posted 19 points (7-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, five assists and a steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 122-108 win over the Grizzlies.

Tuesday marks the second-straight night that Walker's minutes have resembled his usual workload. His minute restriction has lowered his salary into bargain territory on most DFS platforms, but once the playoffs begin, we should see Walker back to a 30 to 35-minute clip. While Jaylen Brown won't be affected much, Marcus Smart could be in line for less usage when Walker is at full strength.