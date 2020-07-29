Walker (knee) is expected to play 18-to-20 minutes during Friday's game against the Bucks, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

The 30-year-old sat out Tuesday's scrimmage but fully participated in what coach Brad Stevens labeled a "hard" practice Wednesday. The Celtics have been exercising an abundance of caution with Walker as he continues to nurse knee issues, but it appears he'll be available for limited minutes for the resumption of the season Friday.