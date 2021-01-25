Walker will be rested for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

With the Celtics on the second night of a back-to-back set, Walker will take a seat in an effort to ease the strain on his knees, which caused him to miss the first few weeks of the season. In Sunday's blowout win over the Cavs, Walker saw 24 minutes of action and finished with 21 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and three three-pointers.