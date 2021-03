Walker went for 23 points (8-18 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT), four rebounds and four assists over 33 minutes Monday in the loss to the Pelicans.

Walker has shot 45 percent or better from the field in just two of his eight games since the All-Star break. On the plus side, he has hit the 20-point mark in three straight. Still, Walker's points, assists, rebounds, three-point percentage and overall shooting percentage are all down compared to last year.