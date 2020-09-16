Walker labored to produce 19 points (6-19 FG, 1-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six assists, three rebounds and one block over 43 minutes in Tuesday's 117-114 ECF Game 1 overtime loss to Miami.

Over his past three playoff games, the veteran point guard has shot 13-for-46 from the field and 3-for-22 from behind the arc. Despite this being Walker's ninth season, Tuesday marked only his 23rd career playoff game. Walker did hit a clutch step-back jumper to put Boston up one with less than 30 seconds to play. But he struggled during other clock-draining isolation plays in the fourth quarter. The Celtics will look to turn things around during Thursday's Game 2 match-up.