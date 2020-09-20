Walker posted 21 points (8-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), six rebounds and two assists in Saturday's 117-106 Eastern Conference finals Game 3 win over Miami.

Walker has now shot an impressive 48.6 percent from the field over Boston's last two playoff games after really struggling in his three previous contests. He's also drained four three-pointers in each of the past two games. With the return of Gordon Hayward (ankle), Walker and Jayson Tatum can focus less on ball handling and more on getting to preferred spots for their shot. The Celtics offense has been really effective in six of their last eight playoff quarters. Boston will strive to keep the positive momentum going Wednesday in Game 4. The Heat still maintain a two games to one lead in the series.