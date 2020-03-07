Celtics' Kemba Walker: Shot doesn't fall in loss
Walker posted 13 points (5-17 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 27 minutes during Friday's 99-94 loss to the Jazz.
While Walker, who was on a minutes restriction, was able to effectively find his teammates, his shot wasn't falling. Friday's effort marked just the ninth time this season Walker has hit fewer than 30 percent of his looks from the field, with the Celtics going 4-5 in those contests.
