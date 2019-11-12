Walker acknowledged after exiting Monday's 116-106 win over the Mavericks that he's dealing with a stinger in his neck, but he said that he'll be "alright" and require no further treatment, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

Walker developed the injury late in the fourth quarter and finished the contest with 29 points (9-17 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one block in 33 minutes. Fortunately, the neck issue doesn't seem to be a major concern, though Walker may appear on the Celtics' injury report anyway ahead of Wednesday's game. Assuming he gains clearance to play, Walker shouldn't face any minutes restriction versus Washington.